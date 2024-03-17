(II) The net force exerted on a particle acts in the positive x direction. Its magnitude increases linearly from zero at x = 0, to 380 N at x = 3.0m. It remains constant at 380 N from x = 3.0m to x = 7.0m, and then decreases linearly to zero at x = 12.0m. Determine the work done to move the particle from x = 0 to x = 12.0m graphically, by determining the area under the Fₓ versus x graph.