0. Math Review
Worksheet
Math Review
1. Intro to Physics Units
Worksheet
Introduction to Units
Unit Conversions
Solving Density Problems
Dimensional Analysis
Counting Significant Figures
Operations with Significant Figures
2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Worksheet
Vectors, Scalars, & Displacement
Average Velocity
Intro to Acceleration
Position-Time Graphs & Velocity
Conceptual Problems with Position-Time Graphs
Velocity-Time Graphs & Acceleration
Calculating Displacement from Velocity-Time Graphs
Conceptual Problems with Velocity-Time Graphs
Calculating Change in Velocity from Acceleration-Time Graphs
Graphing Position, Velocity, and Acceleration Graphs
Kinematics Equations
Vertical Motion and Free Fall
Catch/Overtake Problems
3. Vectors
Worksheet
Review of Vectors vs. Scalars
Introduction to Vectors
Adding Vectors Graphically
Vector Composition & Decomposition
Adding Vectors by Components
Trig Review
Unit Vectors
Introduction to Dot Product (Scalar Product)
Calculating Dot Product Using Components
Intro to Cross Product (Vector Product)
Calculating Cross Product Using Components
4. 2D Kinematics
Worksheet
Intro to Motion in 2D: Position & Displacement
Velocity in 2D
Acceleration in 2D
Kinematics in 2D
Intro to Relative Velocity
5. Projectile Motion
Worksheet
Intro to Projectile Motion: Horizontal Launch
Negative (Downward) Launch
Symmetrical Launch
Projectiles Launched From Moving Vehicles
Special Equations in Symmetrical Launches
Positive (Upward) Launch
Using Equation Substitution
6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Worksheet
Newton's First & Second Laws
Types Of Forces & Free Body Diagrams
Forces & Kinematics
Vertical Forces & Acceleration
Vertical Equilibrium & The Normal Force
Forces in 2D
Equilibrium in 2D
Newton's Third Law & Action-Reaction Pairs
Forces in Connected Systems of Objects
7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Worksheet
Inclined Planes
Kinetic Friction
Static Friction
Inclined Planes with Friction
Systems of Objects with Friction
Systems of Objects on Inclined Planes with Friction
Stacked Blocks
Intro to Springs (Hooke's Law)
8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Worksheet
Uniform Circular Motion
Period and Frequency in Uniform Circular Motion
Centripetal Forces
Vertical Centripetal Forces
Flat Curves
Banked Curves
Newton's Law of Gravity
Gravitational Forces in 2D
Acceleration Due to Gravity
Satellite Motion: Intro
Satellite Motion: Speed & Period
Geosynchronous Orbits
Overview of Kepler's Laws
Kepler's First Law
Kepler's Third Law
9. Work & Energy
Worksheet
Intro to Energy & Kinetic Energy
Intro to Calculating Work
Net Work & Work-Energy Theorem
Work On Inclined Planes
Work By Springs
Work As Area Under F-x Graphs
Power
10. Conservation of Energy
Worksheet
Intro to Energy Types
Gravitational Potential Energy
Intro to Conservation of Energy
Energy with Non-Conservative Forces
Springs & Elastic Potential Energy
Solving Projectile Motion Using Energy
Motion Along Curved Paths
Rollercoaster Problems
Pendulum Problems
Energy in Connected Objects (Systems)
Force & Potential Energy
11. Momentum & Impulse
Worksheet
Intro to Momentum
Intro to Impulse
Impulse with Variable Forces
Intro to Conservation of Momentum
Push-Away Problems
Types of Collisions
Completely Inelastic Collisions
Adding Mass to a Moving System
Collisions & Motion (Momentum & Energy)
Ballistic Pendulum
Collisions with Springs
Elastic Collisions
How to Identify the Type of Collision
Intro to Center of Mass
12. Rotational Kinematics
Worksheet
Rotational Position & Displacement
More Connect Wheels (Bicycles)
Rotational Velocity & Acceleration
Equations of Rotational Motion
Converting Between Linear & Rotational
Types of Acceleration in Rotation
Rolling Motion (Free Wheels)
Intro to Connected Wheels
13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
Worksheet
More Conservation of Energy Problems
Conservation of Energy in Rolling Motion
Parallel Axis Theorem
Intro to Moment of Inertia
Moment of Inertia via Integration
Moment of Inertia of Systems
Moment of Inertia & Mass Distribution
Intro to Rotational Kinetic Energy
Energy of Rolling Motion
Types of Motion & Energy
Conservation of Energy with Rotation
Torque with Kinematic Equations
Rotational Dynamics with Two Motions
Rotational Dynamics of Rolling Motion
14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics
Worksheet
Torque & Acceleration (Rotational Dynamics)
How to Solve: Energy vs Torque
Torque Due to Weight
Intro to Torque
Net Torque & Sign of Torque
Torque on Discs & Pulleys
15. Rotational Equilibrium
Worksheet
Equilibrium with Multiple Objects
Equilibrium with Multiple Supports
Center of Mass & Simple Balance
Equilibrium in 2D - Ladder Problems
Beam / Shelf Against a Wall
More 2D Equilibrium Problems
Review: Center of Mass
Torque & Equilibrium
16. Angular Momentum
Worksheet
Opening/Closing Arms on Rotating Stool
Conservation of Angular Momentum
Angular Momentum & Newton's Second Law
Intro to Angular Collisions
Jumping Into/Out of Moving Disc
Spinning on String of Variable Length
Angular Collisions with Linear Motion
Intro to Angular Momentum
Angular Momentum of a Point Mass
Angular Momentum of Objects in Linear Motion
17. Periodic Motion
Worksheet
Spring Force (Hooke's Law)
Intro to Simple Harmonic Motion (Horizontal Springs)
Energy in Simple Harmonic Motion
Simple Harmonic Motion of Vertical Springs
Simple Harmonic Motion of Pendulums
Energy in Pendulums
18. Waves & Sound
Worksheet
Intro to Waves
Wave Functions & Equations of Waves
Velocity of Transverse Waves (Strings)
Wave Interference
Standing Waves
Sound Waves
Standing Sound Waves
Sound Intensity
The Doppler Effect
Beats
19. Fluid Mechanics
Worksheet
Density
Intro to Pressure
Pascal's Law & Hydraulic Lift
Pressure Gauge: Barometer
Pressure Gauge: Manometer
Pressure Gauge: U-shaped Tube
Buoyancy & Buoyant Force
Ideal vs Real Fluids
Fluid Flow & Continuity Equation
20. Heat and Temperature
Worksheet
Temperature
Linear Thermal Expansion
Volume Thermal Expansion
Moles and Avogadro's Number
Specific Heat & Temperature Changes
Latent Heat & Phase Changes
Intro to Calorimetry
Calorimetry with Temperature and Phase Changes
Advanced Calorimetry: Equilibrium Temperature with Phase Changes
Phase Diagrams, Triple Points and Critical Points
Heat Transfer
21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
Worksheet
The Ideal Gas Law
Kinetic-Molecular Theory of Gases
Average Kinetic Energy of Gases
Internal Energy of Gases
Root-Mean-Square Velocity of Gases
Mean Free Path of Gases
Speed Distribution of Ideal Gases
22. The First Law of Thermodynamics
Worksheet
Heat Equations for Special Processes & Molar Specific Heats
First Law of Thermodynamics
Work Done Through Multiple Processes
Cyclic Thermodynamic Processes
PV Diagrams & Work
23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics
Worksheet
Heat Engines and the Second Law of Thermodynamics
Heat Engines & PV Diagrams
The Otto Cycle
The Carnot Cycle
Refrigerators
Entropy and the Second Law of Thermodynamics
Entropy Equations for Special Processes
Statistical Interpretation of Entropy
24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Worksheet
Electric Charge
Charging Objects
Charging By Induction
Conservation of Charge
Coulomb's Law (Electric Force)
Electric Field
Electric Fields in Capacitors
Electric Field Lines
Dipole Moment
Electric Fields in Conductors
Electric Flux
Gauss' Law
25. Electric Potential
Worksheet
Electric Potential Energy
Electric Potential
Work From Electric Force
Relationships Between Force, Field, Energy, Potential
The ElectronVolt
Equipotential Surfaces
26. Capacitors & Dielectrics
Worksheet
Capacitors & Capacitance
Parallel Plate Capacitors
Energy Stored by Capacitor
Capacitance Using Calculus
Combining Capacitors in Series & Parallel
Solving Capacitor Circuits
Intro To Dielectrics
How Dielectrics Work
Dielectric Breakdown
27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Worksheet
Intro to Current
Resistors and Ohm's Law
Power in Circuits
Microscopic View of Current
Combining Resistors in Series & Parallel
Kirchhoff's Junction Rule
Solving Resistor Circuits
Kirchhoff's Loop Rule
28. Magnetic Fields and Forces
Worksheet
Magnets and Magnetic Fields
Summary of Magnetism Problems
Force on Moving Charges & Right Hand Rule
Circular Motion of Charges in Magnetic Fields
Mass Spectrometer
Magnetic Force on Current-Carrying Wire
Force and Torque on Current Loops
29. Sources of Magnetic Field
Worksheet
Magnetic Field Produced by Moving Charges
Magnetic Field Produced by Straight Currents
Magnetic Force Between Parallel Currents
Magnetic Force Between Two Moving Charges
Magnetic Field Produced by Loops and Solenoids
Toroidal Solenoids aka Toroids
Biot-Savart Law (Calculus)
Ampere's Law (Calculus)
30. Induction and Inductance
Worksheet
Intro to Induction
Magnetic Flux
Faraday's Law
Lenz's Law
Motional EMF
Transformers
Mutual Inductance
Self Inductance
Inductors
LR Circuits
LC Circuits
LRC Circuits
31. Alternating Current
Worksheet
Alternating Voltages and Currents
RMS Current and Voltage
Phasors
Resistors in AC Circuits
Phasors for Resistors
Capacitors in AC Circuits
Phasors for Capacitors
Inductors in AC Circuits
Phasors for Inductors
Impedance in AC Circuits
Series LRC Circuits
Resonance in Series LRC Circuits
Power in AC Circuits
32. Electromagnetic Waves
Worksheet
What is an Electromagnetic Wave?
The Electromagnetic Spectrum
Energy Carried by Electromagnetic Waves
Electromagnetic Waves as Sinusoidal Waves
Polarization Filters
Displacement Current and Maxwell's Equations
33. Geometric Optics
Worksheet
Ray Nature Of Light
Reflection Of Light
Refraction Of Light
Total Internal Reflection
Ray Diagrams For Mirrors
Mirror Equation
Refraction At Spherical Surfaces
Ray Diagrams For Lenses
Thin Lens And Lens Maker Equations
34. Wave Optics
Worksheet
Diffraction
Diffraction with Huygen's Principle
Young's Double Slit Experiment
Single Slit Diffraction
36. Special Relativity
Worksheet
Inertial Reference Frames
Special Vs. Galilean Relativity
Consequences of Relativity
Lorentz Transformations
