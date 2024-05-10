When a person drives or hikes to a higher altitude, and even more during descent, volume changes of trapped air in the middle ear can cause ear discomfort until the middle-ear pressure and exterior pressure are equalized.

(a) If a rapid descent at a rate of 7.0 m/s or faster commonly causes ear discomfort, what is the maximum rate of increase in atmospheric pressure (that is, dP/dt) tolerable to most people?