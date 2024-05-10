19. Fluid Mechanics
Intro to Pressure
3:50 minutes
Problem 13.89a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
When a person drives or hikes to a higher altitude, and even more during descent, volume changes of trapped air in the middle ear can cause ear discomfort until the middle-ear pressure and exterior pressure are equalized.
(a) If a rapid descent at a rate of 7.0 m/s or faster commonly causes ear discomfort, what is the maximum rate of increase in atmospheric pressure (that is, dP/dt) tolerable to most people?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
17
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 17 videos