19. Fluid Mechanics
Intro to Pressure
Problem 13.85
When you ascend or descend a great deal when driving in a car, your ears “pop,” which means that the pressure behind the eardrum is being equalized to that outside. If this did not happen, what would be the approximate force on an eardrum of area 0.20cm² if a change in altitude of 1120 m takes place?
