5. Projectile Motion
Intro to Projectile Motion: Horizontal Launch
Problem 3.87a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
If a baseball pitch leaves the pitcher’s hand horizontally at a velocity of 130 km/h, by what % will the pull of gravity change the magnitude of the velocity when the ball reaches the batter, 18 m away? For this estimate, ignore air resistance and spin on the ball.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:0m:0s
Play a video:
5
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 13 videos