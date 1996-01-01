5. Projectile Motion
Intro to Projectile Motion: Horizontal Launch
Problem 4h
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
An archer standing on a 15° slope shoots an arrow 20° above the horizontal, as shown in FIGURE CP4.82. How far down the slope does the arrow hit if it is shot with a speed of 5.0 m/s from 1.75 m above the ground?
4
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Introduction to Projectile Motion with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 13 videos