(II) At serve, a tennis player aims to hit the ball horizontally. What minimum speed is required for the ball to clear the 0.90-m-high net about 15.0 m from the server if the ball is 'launched' from a height of 2.30 m? Where will the ball land if it just clears the net (and will it be 'good' in the sense that it lands within 7.0 m of the net)? How long will it be in the air? See Fig. 3–50.

<IMAGE>