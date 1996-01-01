5. Projectile Motion
Intro to Projectile Motion: Horizontal Launch
Problem 3.45a
(II) A stunt driver wants to make his car jump over 8 cars parked side by side below a horizontal ramp (Fig. 3–46).
(a) With what minimum speed must he drive off the horizontal ramp? The vertical height of the ramp is 1.5 m above the car roofs and the horizontal distance he must clear is 22 m.
<IMAGE>
