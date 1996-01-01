24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Gauss' Law
Problem 24e
An early model of the atom, proposed by Rutherford after his discovery of the atomic nucleus, had a positive point charge + Ze (the nucleus) at the center of a sphere of radius R with uniformly distributed negative charge -Ze. Z is the atomic number, the number of protons in the nucleus and the number of electrons in the negative sphere. (c) A uranium atom has Z = 92 and 𝑅 = 0.10nm . What is the electric field strength at r = ½𝑅
