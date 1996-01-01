6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Vertical Forces & Acceleration
Problem 4.17
(II) A woman stands on a bathroom scale in a motionless elevator. When the elevator begins to move, the scale briefly reads only 0.75 of her regular weight. Calculate the acceleration of the elevator, and find the direction of acceleration.
