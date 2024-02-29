Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Weight and Mass Weight is the force exerted by gravity on an object, calculated as the product of mass and gravitational acceleration (W = mg). In this case, the mass of the woman is 58.0 kg, and the standard gravitational acceleration is approximately 9.81 m/s². However, when the elevator accelerates, the effective weight changes based on the acceleration.

Newton's Second Law of Motion Newton's Second Law states that the force acting on an object is equal to the mass of that object multiplied by its acceleration (F = ma). In the context of the elevator, the net force acting on the woman will be influenced by both the gravitational force and the downward acceleration of the elevator, which affects the reading on the spring scale.