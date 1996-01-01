6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Vertical Forces & Acceleration
Problem 4.24
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(II) An exceptional standing jump would raise a person 0.80 m off the ground. To do this, what force must a 68-kg person exert against the ground? Assume the person crouches a distance of 0.20 m prior to jumping, and thus the upward force has this distance to act over before he leaves the ground.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:0m:0s
Play a video:
10
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 9 videos