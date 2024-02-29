Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Weight Weight is the force exerted by gravity on an object, calculated as the product of mass and the acceleration due to gravity (W = mg). For a 58.0-kg woman, her weight can be determined using the standard gravitational acceleration of approximately 9.81 m/s², resulting in a weight of about 568.98 N.

Spring Scale A spring scale measures weight by the displacement of a spring under the force of gravity. The reading on the scale corresponds to the force exerted by the object being weighed. In a constant speed scenario, the scale will read the actual weight of the object since there is no net acceleration affecting the measurement.