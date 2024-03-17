(II) A lever such as that shown in Fig. 7–20 can be used to lift objects we might not otherwise be able to lift. Show that the ratio of output force, F_O, to input force, F_I , is related to the lengths ℓ_I and ℓ_O from the pivot by F_O / F_I = ℓ_I / ℓ_O . Ignore friction and the mass of the lever, and assume the work output equals the work input.

<IMAGE>