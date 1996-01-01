(II) In a certain library the first shelf is 15.0 cm off the ground, and the remaining four shelves are each spaced 38.0 cm above the previous one. If the average book has a mass of 1.25 kg with a height of 22.0 cm, and an average shelf holds 28 books (standing vertically), how much work is required to fill all the shelves, assuming the books are all laying flat on the floor to start?