Skip to main content
Physics
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
Explore
Bookmarks
Table of contents
0. Math Review
31m
Worksheet
Math Review
31m
1. Intro to Physics Units
51m
Worksheet
Introduction to Units
17m
Unit Conversions
7m
Solving Density Problems
7m
Dimensional Analysis
5m
Counting Significant Figures
4m
Operations with Significant Figures
8m
2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
3h 6m
Worksheet
Vectors, Scalars, & Displacement
10m
Average Velocity
25m
Intro to Acceleration
5m
Position-Time Graphs & Velocity
17m
Conceptual Problems with Position-Time Graphs
20m
Velocity-Time Graphs & Acceleration
5m
Calculating Displacement from Velocity-Time Graphs
9m
Conceptual Problems with Velocity-Time Graphs
10m
Calculating Change in Velocity from Acceleration-Time Graphs
10m
Graphing Position, Velocity, and Acceleration Graphs
11m
Kinematics Equations
28m
Vertical Motion and Free Fall
8m
Catch/Overtake Problems
23m
3. Vectors
2h 16m
Worksheet
Review of Vectors vs. Scalars
1m
Introduction to Vectors
5m
Adding Vectors Graphically
18m
Vector Composition & Decomposition
11m
Adding Vectors by Components
13m
Trig Review
15m
Unit Vectors
12m
Introduction to Dot Product (Scalar Product)
9m
Calculating Dot Product Using Components
10m
Intro to Cross Product (Vector Product)
20m
Calculating Cross Product Using Components
17m
4. 2D Kinematics
59m
Worksheet
Intro to Motion in 2D: Position & Displacement
15m
Velocity in 2D
10m
Acceleration in 2D
8m
Kinematics in 2D
7m
Intro to Relative Velocity
17m
5. Projectile Motion
2h 1m
Worksheet
Intro to Projectile Motion: Horizontal Launch
27m
Negative (Downward) Launch
17m
Symmetrical Launch
19m
Projectiles Launched From Moving Vehicles
7m
Special Equations in Symmetrical Launches
11m
Positive (Upward) Launch
28m
Using Equation Substitution
9m
6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
2h 42m
Worksheet
Newton's First & Second Laws
16m
Types Of Forces & Free Body Diagrams
15m
Forces & Kinematics
9m
Vertical Forces & Acceleration
19m
Vertical Equilibrium & The Normal Force
16m
Forces in 2D
24m
Equilibrium in 2D
14m
Newton's Third Law & Action-Reaction Pairs
8m
Forces in Connected Systems of Objects
38m
7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
2h 6m
Worksheet
Inclined Planes
17m
Kinetic Friction
10m
Static Friction
16m
Inclined Planes with Friction
35m
Systems of Objects with Friction
6m
Systems of Objects on Inclined Planes with Friction
13m
Stacked Blocks
11m
Intro to Springs (Hooke's Law)
15m
8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
2h 42m
Worksheet
Uniform Circular Motion
5m
Period and Frequency in Uniform Circular Motion
17m
Centripetal Forces
12m
Vertical Centripetal Forces
7m
Flat Curves
5m
Banked Curves
8m
Newton's Law of Gravity
19m
Gravitational Forces in 2D
17m
Acceleration Due to Gravity
9m
Satellite Motion: Intro
5m
Satellite Motion: Speed & Period
21m
Geosynchronous Orbits
9m
Overview of Kepler's Laws
4m
Kepler's First Law
5m
Kepler's Third Law
14m
9. Work & Energy
1h 40m
Worksheet
Intro to Energy & Kinetic Energy
4m
Intro to Calculating Work
24m
Net Work & Work-Energy Theorem
14m
Work On Inclined Planes
16m
Work By Springs
16m
Work As Area Under F-x Graphs
7m
Power
16m
10. Conservation of Energy
2h 31m
Worksheet
Intro to Energy Types
3m
Gravitational Potential Energy
10m
Intro to Conservation of Energy
29m
Energy with Non-Conservative Forces
16m
Springs & Elastic Potential Energy
9m
Solving Projectile Motion Using Energy
9m
Motion Along Curved Paths
4m
Rollercoaster Problems
13m
Pendulum Problems
13m
Energy in Connected Objects (Systems)
24m
Force & Potential Energy
15m
11. Momentum & Impulse
3h 16m
Worksheet
Intro to Momentum
11m
Intro to Impulse
11m
Impulse with Variable Forces
11m
Intro to Conservation of Momentum
17m
Push-Away Problems
19m
Types of Collisions
4m
Completely Inelastic Collisions
28m
Adding Mass to a Moving System
5m
Collisions & Motion (Momentum & Energy)
18m
Ballistic Pendulum
14m
Collisions with Springs
6m
Elastic Collisions
24m
How to Identify the Type of Collision
6m
Intro to Center of Mass
15m
12. Rotational Kinematics
2h 17m
Worksheet
Rotational Position & Displacement
20m
More Connect Wheels (Bicycles)
29m
Rotational Velocity & Acceleration
15m
Equations of Rotational Motion
13m
Converting Between Linear & Rotational
16m
Types of Acceleration in Rotation
17m
Rolling Motion (Free Wheels)
12m
Intro to Connected Wheels
12m
13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
4h 17m
Worksheet
More Conservation of Energy Problems
40m
Conservation of Energy in Rolling Motion
27m
Parallel Axis Theorem
13m
Intro to Moment of Inertia
22m
Moment of Inertia via Integration
18m
Moment of Inertia of Systems
4m
Moment of Inertia & Mass Distribution
3m
Intro to Rotational Kinetic Energy
9m
Energy of Rolling Motion
11m
Types of Motion & Energy
14m
Conservation of Energy with Rotation
28m
Torque with Kinematic Equations
19m
Rotational Dynamics with Two Motions
28m
Rotational Dynamics of Rolling Motion
13m
14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics
1h 21m
Worksheet
Torque & Acceleration (Rotational Dynamics)
11m
How to Solve: Energy vs Torque
10m
Torque Due to Weight
10m
Intro to Torque
22m
Net Torque & Sign of Torque
9m
Torque on Discs & Pulleys
16m
15. Rotational Equilibrium
2h 28m
Worksheet
Equilibrium with Multiple Objects
15m
Equilibrium with Multiple Supports
14m
Center of Mass & Simple Balance
20m
Equilibrium in 2D - Ladder Problems
29m
Beam / Shelf Against a Wall
30m
More 2D Equilibrium Problems
1m
Review: Center of Mass
14m
Torque & Equilibrium
22m
16. Angular Momentum
2h 5m
Worksheet
Opening/Closing Arms on Rotating Stool
9m
Conservation of Angular Momentum
39m
Angular Momentum & Newton's Second Law
5m
Intro to Angular Collisions
15m
Jumping Into/Out of Moving Disc
14m
Spinning on String of Variable Length
10m
Angular Collisions with Linear Motion
8m
Intro to Angular Momentum
6m
Angular Momentum of a Point Mass
8m
Angular Momentum of Objects in Linear Motion
7m
17. Periodic Motion
1h 35m
Worksheet
Spring Force (Hooke's Law)
9m
Intro to Simple Harmonic Motion (Horizontal Springs)
21m
Energy in Simple Harmonic Motion
17m
Simple Harmonic Motion of Vertical Springs
9m
Simple Harmonic Motion of Pendulums
25m
Energy in Pendulums
11m
18. Waves & Sound
2h 49m
Worksheet
Intro to Waves
10m
Velocity of Transverse Waves
15m
Velocity of Longitudinal Waves
8m
Wave Functions
27m
Phase Constant
8m
Average Power of Waves on Strings
4m
Wave Intensity
12m
Sound Intensity
11m
Wave Interference
8m
Superposition of Wave Functions
3m
Standing Waves
18m
Standing Wave Functions
14m
Standing Sound Waves
8m
Beats
8m
The Doppler Effect
7m
19. Fluid Mechanics
3h 20m
Worksheet
Density
14m
Intro to Pressure
48m
Pascal's Law & Hydraulic Lift
27m
Pressure Gauge: Barometer
9m
Pressure Gauge: Manometer
10m
Pressure Gauge: U-shaped Tube
19m
Buoyancy & Buoyant Force
46m
Ideal vs Real Fluids
4m
Fluid Flow & Continuity Equation
18m
20. Heat and Temperature
2h 37m
Worksheet
Temperature
13m
Linear Thermal Expansion
11m
Volume Thermal Expansion
14m
Moles and Avogadro's Number
11m
Specific Heat & Temperature Changes
10m
Latent Heat & Phase Changes
11m
Intro to Calorimetry
21m
Calorimetry with Temperature and Phase Changes
15m
Advanced Calorimetry: Equilibrium Temperature with Phase Changes
9m
Phase Diagrams, Triple Points and Critical Points
6m
Heat Transfer
30m
21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
1h 20m
Worksheet
The Ideal Gas Law
21m
Kinetic-Molecular Theory of Gases
1m
Average Kinetic Energy of Gases
7m
Internal Energy of Gases
11m
Root-Mean-Square Velocity of Gases
11m
Mean Free Path of Gases
14m
Speed Distribution of Ideal Gases
12m
22. The First Law of Thermodynamics
1h 7m
Worksheet
Heat Equations for Special Processes & Molar Specific Heats
12m
First Law of Thermodynamics
17m
Work Done Through Multiple Processes
7m
Cyclic Thermodynamic Processes
17m
PV Diagrams & Work
12m
23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics
2h 32m
Worksheet
Heat Engines and the Second Law of Thermodynamics
24m
Heat Engines & PV Diagrams
18m
The Otto Cycle
28m
The Carnot Cycle
12m
Refrigerators
18m
Entropy and the Second Law of Thermodynamics
21m
Entropy Equations for Special Processes
21m
Statistical Interpretation of Entropy
6m
24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
2h 50m
Worksheet
Electric Charge
11m
Charging Objects
6m
Charging By Induction
3m
Conservation of Charge
5m
Coulomb's Law (Electric Force)
37m
Electric Field
26m
Electric Fields in Capacitors
6m
Electric Field Lines
16m
Dipole Moment
8m
Electric Fields in Conductors
7m
Electric Flux
14m
Gauss' Law
25m
25. Electric Potential
1h 34m
Worksheet
Electric Potential Energy
7m
Electric Potential
25m
Work From Electric Force
23m
Relationships Between Force, Field, Energy, Potential
20m
The ElectronVolt
5m
Equipotential Surfaces
11m
26. Capacitors & Dielectrics
1h 29m
Worksheet
Capacitors & Capacitance
8m
Parallel Plate Capacitors
15m
Energy Stored by Capacitor
13m
Capacitance Using Calculus
7m
Combining Capacitors in Series & Parallel
13m
Solving Capacitor Circuits
13m
Intro To Dielectrics
11m
How Dielectrics Work
2m
Dielectric Breakdown
4m
27. Resistors & DC Circuits
2h 12m
Worksheet
Intro to Current
5m
Resistors and Ohm's Law
11m
Power in Circuits
6m
Microscopic View of Current
8m
Combining Resistors in Series & Parallel
26m
Kirchhoff's Junction Rule
4m
Solving Resistor Circuits
19m
Kirchhoff's Loop Rule
51m
28. Magnetic Fields and Forces
2h 11m
Worksheet
Magnets and Magnetic Fields
21m
Summary of Magnetism Problems
9m
Force on Moving Charges & Right Hand Rule
26m
Circular Motion of Charges in Magnetic Fields
11m
Mass Spectrometer
24m
Magnetic Force on Current-Carrying Wire
18m
Force and Torque on Current Loops
17m
29. Sources of Magnetic Field
2h 9m
Worksheet
Magnetic Field Produced by Moving Charges
10m
Magnetic Field Produced by Straight Currents
28m
Magnetic Force Between Parallel Currents
10m
Magnetic Force Between Two Moving Charges
9m
Magnetic Field Produced by Loops and Solenoids
35m
Toroidal Solenoids aka Toroids
12m
Biot-Savart Law (Calculus)
12m
Ampere's Law (Calculus)
10m
30. Induction and Inductance
2h 45m
Worksheet
Intro to Induction
5m
Magnetic Flux
9m
Faraday's Law
22m
Lenz's Law
17m
Motional EMF
17m
Transformers
6m
Mutual Inductance
12m
Self Inductance
15m
Inductors
7m
LR Circuits
10m
LC Circuits
26m
LRC Circuits
14m
31. Alternating Current
1h 39m
Worksheet
Alternating Voltages and Currents
12m
RMS Current and Voltage
7m
Phasors
11m
Resistors in AC Circuits
5m
Phasors for Resistors
4m
Capacitors in AC Circuits
10m
Phasors for Capacitors
4m
Inductors in AC Circuits
10m
Phasors for Inductors
3m
Impedance in AC Circuits
11m
Series LRC Circuits
5m
Resonance in Series LRC Circuits
5m
Power in AC Circuits
5m
32. Electromagnetic Waves
1h 48m
Worksheet
Intro to Electromagnetic (EM) Waves
15m
The Electromagnetic Spectrum
6m
Intensity of EM Waves
22m
Wavefunctions of EM Waves
12m
Radiation Pressure
21m
Polarization & Polarization Filters
24m
The Doppler Effect of Light
6m
33. Geometric Optics
2h 6m
Worksheet
Ray Nature Of Light
10m
Reflection of Light
6m
Index of Refraction
9m
Refraction of Light & Snell's Law
14m
Total Internal Reflection
5m
Ray Diagrams For Mirrors
26m
Mirror Equation
13m
Refraction At Spherical Surfaces
5m
Ray Diagrams For Lenses
12m
Thin Lens And Lens Maker Equations
21m
34. Wave Optics
1h 2m
Worksheet
Diffraction
8m
Diffraction with Huygen's Principle
14m
Young's Double Slit Experiment
17m
Single Slit Diffraction
21m
35. Special Relativity
1h 39m
Worksheet
Inertial Reference Frames
14m
Special Vs. Galilean Relativity
17m
Consequences of Relativity
39m
Lorentz Transformations
27m
18. Waves & Sound
Standing Wave Functions
Physics
18. Waves & Sound
Standing Wave Functions
8m
Play a video:
Previous video
Related Videos
Guided course
06:32
Properties of Standing Waves from Wave Functions
Patrick Ford
5
Guided course
08:24
Example 1
Patrick Ford
3
Showing 1 of 2 videos
Load more videos