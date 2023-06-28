Skip to main content
Physics2. 1D Motion / KinematicsKinematics Equations
Problem 9
You throw a 5.5 g coin straight down at 4.0 m/s from a 35-m-high bridge. (b) What is the speed of the coin just as it hits the water?

