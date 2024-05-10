18. Waves & Sound
Phase Constant Practice Problems
2 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find the expression of a 10 Hz wave traveling to the right and having the form y(x, t = 0s) illustrated in the graph below.
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A rope is fixed at one end and is experiencing a transverse wave traveling to the left. This wave can be represented by the equation y(x,t) = 2.5 mm sin (πx+2πt+2π/3), where x is measured in meters and t is measured in seconds. The rope has a mass per unit length of 8.0 g/cm. Determine the maximum vertical speed of a small section of the rope.