Velocity of Transverse Waves Practice Problems
Waves travel at 225 m/s on a strained wire. If the tension is adjusted to 1/5 of the initial value, what is the new speed of the waves on the wire?
A wire is strained at 145 N, and its mass per unit length is 0.008 kg/m. A sine wave sent on the wire has an amplitude of 4.5 cm and a wavelength of 1.3 m. Find the greatest speed of a mass element on the wire.
You set up two wires with different linear mass densities, as shown below. Wire A has a linear mass density of 0.15 kg/m. The linear mass density of wire B is 0.05 kg/m. If two waves are simultaneously sent through the wires and are to arrive simultaneously on the opposite end, calculate the required wire lengths LA and LB.
The figure below shows a segment of a wave traveling on a tensioned wire in the positive x-direction. The wave speed is 60 m/s. Find the velocity at positions a, b, and c at the instant the segment was captured.