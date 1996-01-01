Wave Functions Practice Problems
During a laboratory experiment, a group of students observes the formation of a progressive wave along a string using a simple harmonic oscillator. The string has a length of 1.2 m and a mass of 5 g. The progressive wave function y(x, t) is given by y = 8 mm (sin {[3π (rad/cm) x] - [33π (rad/s) t] } ). The teacher asks the student to find out the i) speed (v), ii) and direction of propagation of the progressive wave.
A student uses a frequency generator and an oscillator to produce a progressive wave along a string. The string has a length of 1.2 m and a mass of 5 g. The produced wave is modeled with the wave function y(x,t) = 12 mm sin([π/2(rad/m) x] - [100π (rad/s) t]). Determine the progressive wave's i) amplitude (A), ii) frequency (f) and iii) wavelength (λ).
A rescue boat equipped with a circular antenna of radius 15 cm moves in a straight line and at a steady speed of 36 km/h away from a lighthouse. A radio beacon installed on the lighthouse radiates a constant 1.2 kW of electromagnetic radiation uniformly in all directions. The boat antenna is directed toward the radio beacon. The boat moves for 10 minutes. Initially, the boat was at a distance of 100 m from the lighthouse. Calculate the energy received by the antenna.
y(x,t)=e-(cx-dt) is the equation of a disturbance in a string where c and d are two positives and constant coefficients. Find the relation between c and d so that the equation y(x,t) satisfies the wave equation.
y(x,t)=(ax+bt)3 is the equation of a disturbance in a medium, where a and b are two positive and constant coefficients. Find the relation between a and b so that the equation y(x,t) satisfies the wave equation.
Find the expression of a 10 Hz wave traveling to the right and having the form y(x, t = 0s) illustrated in the graph below.
Consider a P-seismic wave traveling in the x direction and modeled by the equation D(x,t)=A cos (kx-ωt). Where the amplitude A is in meters, the wave vector k is in rad/m and the angular frequency ω in rad/s. Determine the axis along which the rock's particles oscillate.
A rope is fixed at one end and is experiencing a transverse wave traveling to the left. This wave can be represented by the equation y(x,t) = 2.5 mm sin (πx+2πt+2π/3), where x is measured in meters and t is measured in seconds. The rope has a mass per unit length of 8.0 g/cm. Determine the maximum vertical speed of a small section of the rope.