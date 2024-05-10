Index of Refraction Practice Problems
Marina has glasses with a -3.5 D prescription. What eye condition might she have that requires such glasses?
A student wants to determine the refractive index of an unknown liquid. The student uses an experimental setup that includes a remote control emitting a 12.1 GHz wave, a microwave detector, and a flask containing the liquid. The wave is directed toward the flask, and the reflected signal is measured using the microwave detector. The maximum reflected signal is obtained only when the height of the liquid in the flask is 2.43 cm and 3.34 cm, and no other maximum is found between these two heights. Using the information provided, compute the refractive index of the unknown liquid.
A thin film of magnesium fluoride (MgF2) is deposited onto a glass substrate. The refractive index of MgF2 is lower than that of the substrate. The thickness of the film was controlled to be 630 nm. When a beam of light of wavelength 580 nm illuminates the film, the reflected light is at its maximum intensity. And when a beam of light of wavelength 696 nm illuminates the film, the reflected light is at its minimum intensity. Calculate the refractive index of MgF2.