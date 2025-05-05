Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Resampling Resampling is a statistical technique that involves repeatedly drawing samples from a dataset and analyzing the results. This method is often used to estimate the distribution of a statistic (like the mean or variance) when the underlying population distribution is unknown. In the context of the given dataset, resampling could help assess the variability of wait times and provide insights into customer experiences.

Sampling Distribution A sampling distribution is the probability distribution of a statistic obtained from a large number of samples drawn from a specific population. It describes how the statistic (e.g., sample mean) varies from sample to sample. Understanding sampling distributions is crucial for making inferences about the population based on sample data, particularly when resampling techniques are applied. Recommended video: 05:11 05:11 Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion