Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
1:33 minutes
Problem 8.5.1a
Textbook Question
RESAMPLING
a. In general, what does it mean to “resample” the following data set consisting of wait times (minutes) of customers waiting in line for the Space Mountain ride at Walt Disney World: 50, 25, 75, 35, 50?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Resampling refers to the process of repeatedly drawing samples from a given data set, either with or without replacement, to make statistical inferences or to estimate properties of the population. In this case, the data set consists of wait times: 50, 25, 75, 35, 50.
To resample with replacement, you would randomly select values from the original data set, allowing the same value to be chosen multiple times. For example, a possible resampled set could be {50, 50, 25, 75, 50}.
To resample without replacement, you would randomly select values from the original data set without repeating any value. For example, a possible resampled set could be {75, 50, 35, 25, 50}.
Resampling is often used in methods like bootstrapping (with replacement) to estimate the sampling distribution of a statistic, or in permutation tests (without replacement) to test hypotheses.
In this context, resampling the wait times could help estimate the variability of the mean or median wait time, or test hypotheses about the distribution of wait times.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Resampling
Resampling is a statistical technique that involves repeatedly drawing samples from a dataset and analyzing the results. This method is often used to estimate the distribution of a statistic (like the mean or variance) when the underlying population distribution is unknown. In the context of the given dataset, resampling could help assess the variability of wait times and provide insights into customer experiences.
Sampling Distribution
A sampling distribution is the probability distribution of a statistic obtained from a large number of samples drawn from a specific population. It describes how the statistic (e.g., sample mean) varies from sample to sample. Understanding sampling distributions is crucial for making inferences about the population based on sample data, particularly when resampling techniques are applied.
Recommended video:
05:11
Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion
Bootstrap Method
The bootstrap method is a specific resampling technique that involves taking repeated samples, with replacement, from the original dataset to estimate the sampling distribution of a statistic. This approach allows for the estimation of confidence intervals and hypothesis testing without relying on strong parametric assumptions. In the context of the wait times dataset, bootstrapping could provide a robust way to analyze the variability and reliability of the average wait time.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:26
Calculating the Median
Watch next
Master Step 1: Write Hypotheses with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice