Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
2:46 minutes
Problem 13.CRE.5
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–10, use the following weights (g) of Hershey’s Kisses from Data Set 38 “Candies” in Appendix B.
Wilcoxon Signed-Ranks Test Repeat Exercise 3 using the Wilcoxon signed-ranks test to test the claim that the sample of weights is from a population with a median of 4.5333 g.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the Wilcoxon Signed-Ranks Test. This test is a non-parametric statistical test used to compare the median of a sample to a hypothesized median. It is particularly useful when the data does not follow a normal distribution.
Step 2: Calculate the differences between each sample weight and the hypothesized median (4.5333 g). For each weight, subtract 4.5333 g to find the difference.
Step 3: Rank the absolute values of the differences from smallest to largest, ignoring the sign of the differences. Assign ranks to these absolute differences.
Step 4: Apply the signs of the original differences (positive or negative) to the ranks. This creates signed ranks for each data point.
Step 5: Compute the test statistic by summing the positive signed ranks and the negative signed ranks separately. Use the smaller of these sums as the test statistic. Compare this test statistic to the critical value from the Wilcoxon Signed-Ranks Test table to determine whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Step 1: Write Hypotheses with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice