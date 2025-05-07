Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
Problem 5.1.29b
Textbook Question
Expected Value for the Florida Pick 3 Lottery In the Florida Pick 3 lottery, you can bet $1 by selecting three digits, each between 0 and 9 inclusive. If the same three numbers are drawn in the same order, you win and collect $500.
b. What is the probability of winning?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. In the Florida Pick 3 lottery, you are selecting a sequence of three digits (e.g., 123). Each digit can range from 0 to 9, and the order of the digits matters. To win, your chosen sequence must match the winning sequence exactly.
Step 2: Calculate the total number of possible outcomes. Since each digit has 10 possible values (0 through 9), and there are three digits, the total number of possible outcomes is given by the formula for permutations with repetition: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><msup><mn>10</mn><mn>3</mn></msup></math>. This represents the total number of unique three-digit combinations.
Step 3: Determine the number of favorable outcomes. There is only one favorable outcome: the specific sequence of three digits you selected that matches the winning sequence exactly.
Step 4: Calculate the probability of winning. Probability is defined as the ratio of favorable outcomes to total outcomes. Use the formula: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mfrac><mn>1</mn><msup><mn>10</mn><mn>3</mn></msup></mfrac></math>. This represents the likelihood of your chosen sequence being the winning sequence.
Step 5: Simplify the probability expression. Simplify the fraction to express the probability in its simplest form. This will give you the final probability of winning the Florida Pick 3 lottery.
Probability
Probability is a measure of the likelihood that a particular event will occur, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. In the context of the Florida Pick 3 lottery, the probability of winning is calculated by determining the number of favorable outcomes (matching the drawn numbers) divided by the total number of possible outcomes (all combinations of three digits from 0 to 9).
Combinatorics
Combinatorics is a branch of mathematics dealing with combinations and arrangements of objects. For the Florida Pick 3 lottery, it helps in calculating the total number of possible combinations of three digits, which is essential for determining the probability of winning. Since each digit can be any number from 0 to 9, the total combinations are 10 x 10 x 10, or 1,000.
Expected Value
Expected value is a key concept in statistics that represents the average outcome of a random event when considering all possible outcomes and their probabilities. In the case of the Florida Pick 3 lottery, the expected value can be calculated by multiplying the probability of winning by the payout and subtracting the cost of the bet, providing insight into the game's potential profitability.
