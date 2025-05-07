Organ Donors USA Today provided information about a survey (conducted for Donate Life America) of 5100 adult Internet users. Of the respondents, 2346 said they are willing to donate organs after death. In this survey, 100 adults were surveyed in each state and the District of Columbia, and results were weighted to account for the different state population sizes.





b. Based on the poll results, what is the probability of randomly selecting an adult who is willing to donate organs after death?



