Probability Probability is a measure of the likelihood that a particular event will occur, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. In this context, it quantifies the chance of randomly selecting a person whose birthday falls in October. The formula for probability is the number of favorable outcomes divided by the total number of possible outcomes. Recommended video: 5:37 5:37 Introduction to Probability

Sample Space The sample space is the set of all possible outcomes in a probability experiment. For the birthday problem, the sample space consists of the 12 months of the year. Understanding the sample space is crucial for calculating probabilities, as it provides the total number of outcomes against which favorable outcomes are compared. Recommended video: 05:11 05:11 Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion