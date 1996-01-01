A bag contains marbles numbered to . If a marble is chosen at random, what is the probability that it is either shaded (suppose marbles numbered , , , , , and are shaded) or is labeled with a multiple of ?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a requirement for an independent random sample?
A
The sample must include every member of the population.
B
Each observation in the sample is selected independently of the others.
C
The sample size must be larger than the population size.
D
Each observation must have a different probability of being selected.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of an independent random sample: it means that each observation in the sample is chosen without influencing or depending on the selection of any other observation.
Recognize that independence in sampling implies that the selection of one member does not affect the probability of selecting another member.
Note that including every member of the population corresponds to a census, not a sample, so this is not a requirement for an independent random sample.
Understand that the sample size cannot be larger than the population size, so this condition is invalid for any sample.
Recall that in a simple random sample, each observation should have the same probability of being selected, so having different probabilities contradicts the idea of a random sample.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Probability with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
1
views
Multiple Choice
In a particular week, a train company recorded the following percentages for late arrivals: , , , and . If the correct percentage of trains that were late is , which of the following is the correct value?
4
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a possible probability distribution for a discrete random variable with possible values , , and ?
4
views
Multiple Choice
In the context of quality control, which probability distribution is most commonly used to calculate the probability of producing a defect in a single trial?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best represents a population and a sample from that population?
3
views
Basic Concepts of Probability practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations