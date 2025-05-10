Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
3:32 minutes
Problem 13.3.2e
Textbook Question
Hospital Admissions For the matched pairs listed in Exercise 1, identify the following components used in the Wilcoxon signed-ranks test:
e. The value of the test statistic T
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the matched pairs data provided in Exercise 1. The Wilcoxon signed-ranks test is used for paired data to test whether the median difference between pairs is zero.
Calculate the differences between the paired values. For each pair, subtract one value from the other (e.g., difference = value1 - value2).
Ignore the signs of the differences and rank the absolute values of the differences from smallest to largest. Assign ranks to these absolute differences, resolving ties by assigning the average rank to tied values.
Reapply the original signs of the differences to their corresponding ranks. This step ensures that the ranks reflect the direction (positive or negative) of the differences.
Sum the ranks of the positive differences and the ranks of the negative differences separately. The test statistic T is the smaller of these two sums (positive ranks sum or negative ranks sum).
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Wilcoxon Signed-Ranks Test
The Wilcoxon signed-ranks test is a non-parametric statistical test used to compare two related samples or matched pairs. It assesses whether their population mean ranks differ, making it suitable for data that do not meet the assumptions of normality required for parametric tests. This test is particularly useful in situations where the sample size is small or when the data are ordinal.
Recommended video:
Test Statistic T
In the context of the Wilcoxon signed-ranks test, the test statistic T represents the sum of the ranks of the positive differences between paired observations. This statistic is calculated after ranking the absolute differences between pairs, allowing researchers to determine the significance of the observed differences. A smaller T value indicates a stronger evidence against the null hypothesis of no difference.
Recommended video:
Matched Pairs Design
A matched pairs design is a statistical approach where subjects are paired based on certain characteristics, ensuring that each pair is similar in relevant aspects. This design helps control for variability and allows for a more accurate comparison of outcomes between the two conditions being studied. It is commonly used in experiments where the same subjects are measured under different conditions or treatments.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:33
Introduction to Matched Pairs
Watch next
Master Step 1: Write Hypotheses with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice