Flesch Reading Ease Score The Flesch Reading Ease Score is a numerical measure that indicates how easy a text is to read. Scores range from 0 to 100, with higher scores signifying easier readability. This metric is calculated based on the average number of syllables per word and the average number of words per sentence, making it a useful tool for assessing the complexity of written material. Recommended video: Guided course 06:31 06:31 Z-Scores From Given Probability - TI-84 (CE) Calculator

Median The median is a statistical measure that represents the middle value in a data set when the values are arranged in ascending order. It is particularly useful for understanding the central tendency of a distribution, especially when the data may contain outliers that could skew the mean. In this context, comparing the medians of Flesch Reading Ease Scores across different authors helps determine if their writing styles differ significantly in readability. Recommended video: Guided course 03:26 03:26 Calculating the Median