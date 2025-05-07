Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
6:57 minutes
Problem 13.5.7
Textbook Question
Clancy, Rowling, and Tolstoy Ease of Reading Pages were randomly selected from three books: The Bear and the Dragon by Tom Clancy, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone by J. K. Rowling, and War and Peace by Leo Tolstoy. Listed below are Flesch Reading Ease Scores for those pages. Higher scores correspond to pages that are easier to read. Use a 0.01 significance level to test the claim that pages from books by those three authors have the same median Flesch Reading Ease score.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Organize the data into three groups based on the authors: Clancy, Rowling, and Tolstoy. Each group contains the Flesch Reading Ease scores provided in the table.
Step 2: Since the problem involves testing the claim about medians, use a non-parametric test suitable for comparing medians across multiple groups. The Kruskal-Wallis test is appropriate for this scenario.
Step 3: Calculate the ranks of all the scores combined, regardless of the group they belong to. Assign ranks to the scores, with the smallest score receiving rank 1, the next smallest rank 2, and so on. If there are tied scores, assign the average rank to the tied values.
Step 4: Compute the test statistic for the Kruskal-Wallis test using the formula: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mrow><mi>H</mi><mo>=</mo><mfrac><mrow><mn>12</mn><mo>⁢</mo><mi>N</mi><mo>⁢</mo><mo>(</mo><mi>N</mi><mo>+</mo><mn>1</mn><mo>)</mo></mrow><mrow><mo>⁢</mo><mi>∑</mi><mo>⁢</mo><mfrac><msup><mi>R</mi><mn>2</mn></msup><mi>n</mi></mfrac></mrow></mfrac><mo>-</mo><mn>3</mn><mo>⁢</mo><mo>(</mo><mi>N</mi><mo>+</mo><mn>1</mn><mo>)</mo></mrow></math>, where N is the total number of observations, R is the sum of ranks for each group, and n is the number of observations in each group.
Step 5: Compare the calculated test statistic (H) to the critical value from the chi-square distribution table with degrees of freedom equal to the number of groups minus 1 (df = 3 - 1 = 2) at the 0.01 significance level. If H exceeds the critical value, reject the null hypothesis that the medians are the same; otherwise, fail to reject the null hypothesis.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Flesch Reading Ease Score
The Flesch Reading Ease Score is a numerical measure that indicates how easy a text is to read. Scores range from 0 to 100, with higher scores signifying easier readability. This metric is calculated based on the average number of syllables per word and the average number of words per sentence, making it a useful tool for assessing the complexity of written material.
Median
The median is a statistical measure that represents the middle value in a data set when the values are arranged in ascending order. It is particularly useful for understanding the central tendency of a distribution, especially when the data may contain outliers that could skew the mean. In this context, comparing the medians of Flesch Reading Ease Scores across different authors helps determine if their writing styles differ significantly in readability.
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to determine whether there is enough evidence to reject a null hypothesis in favor of an alternative hypothesis. In this scenario, the null hypothesis posits that the median Flesch Reading Ease scores for the three authors are equal. By applying a significance level (0.01 in this case), researchers can assess the likelihood of observing the data if the null hypothesis is true, guiding them in making informed conclusions about the authors' writing styles.
