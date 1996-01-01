In the context of hypothesis testing, which of the following would be an appropriate null hypothesis?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Multiple Choice
In the context of hypothesis testing, when is a researcher at risk of making a error?
A
When the is false but the researcher fails to reject it
B
When the is true and the researcher fails to reject it
C
When the is true and the researcher rejects the
D
When the is true and the researcher rejects it
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions of Type I and Type II errors in hypothesis testing: A Type I error occurs when the null hypothesis is true but is incorrectly rejected, while a Type II error occurs when the null hypothesis is false but is not rejected.
Identify the condition for a Type II error: It happens when the null hypothesis is actually false (meaning the alternative hypothesis is true), but the researcher fails to reject the null hypothesis based on the sample data.
Analyze each option given in the problem by comparing it to the definition of a Type II error: Check whether the null hypothesis is false and whether the researcher fails to reject it.
Recognize that the correct scenario for a Type II error is exactly when the null hypothesis is false but the researcher does not reject it, which means missing a true effect or difference.
Conclude that the correct answer corresponds to the situation where the null hypothesis is false but the researcher fails to reject it, as this matches the definition of a Type II error.
Steps in Hypothesis Testing practice set
