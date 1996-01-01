Suppose we are testing the hypotheses versus and the test statistic is . What is the p-value for this test?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Multiple Choice
Which of the following graphs best represents the rejection region for the hypothesis test with null hypothesis ?
A
A left-tailed test, where the rejection region is in the lower tail of the distribution (values of less than )
B
A right-tailed test, where the rejection region is in the upper tail of the distribution (values of greater than )
C
A two-tailed test, where the rejection regions are in both tails of the distribution
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the null hypothesis (H0) and the alternative hypothesis (Ha). Here, H0: p \leq 8.1, which means the parameter p is less than or equal to 8.1. The alternative hypothesis Ha would be p > 8.1, since the test is checking if p is greater than 8.1.
Determine the type of test based on the alternative hypothesis. Since Ha states p > 8.1, this indicates a right-tailed test because we are interested in values of p greater than 8.1.
Understand the rejection region for a right-tailed test. The rejection region is located in the upper tail of the sampling distribution, corresponding to values of the test statistic that are significantly greater than the hypothesized value under H0.
Visualize the rejection region on the graph. For a right-tailed test, the rejection region will be on the right side (upper tail) of the distribution curve, representing values of p greater than 8.1.
Conclude that the correct graph is the one showing the rejection region in the upper tail, matching the alternative hypothesis p > 8.1, which corresponds to a right-tailed test.
Steps in Hypothesis Testing practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations