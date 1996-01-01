Suppose you conduct a hypothesis test and obtain a test statistic of . If you are using a significance level of and a two-tailed test, what is the most likely conclusion?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not one of the six steps in the hypothesis testing procedure?
A
Draw a conclusion based on the evidence
B
Determine the population
C
State the null and alternative hypotheses
D
Calculate the test statistic
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the hypothesis testing procedure typically involves six key steps: 1) State the null and alternative hypotheses, 2) Choose the significance level (\$\alpha\$), 3) Calculate the test statistic, 4) Determine the critical value or p-value, 5) Make a decision to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis, and 6) Draw a conclusion based on the evidence.
Recognize that 'Determine the population mean' is not a standard step in the hypothesis testing procedure because the population mean is usually a parameter being tested or assumed, not something you determine as a step in the process.
Compare each option given with the standard steps to identify which one does not belong to the hypothesis testing framework.
Note that 'State the null and alternative hypotheses', 'Calculate the test statistic', and 'Draw a conclusion based on the evidence' are all integral parts of the hypothesis testing procedure.
Conclude that the correct answer is the option that does not fit into the six-step procedure, which is 'Determine the population mean'.
Watch next
Master Step 1: Write Hypotheses with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
3
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is NOT a condition or assumption required for the one-sample t inference for the mean of a population?
1
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements comparing one-tailed with two-tailed hypothesis tests is correct?
1
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following scenarios would result in a null hypothesis and an alternative hypothesis ?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Suppose you conduct a two-tailed hypothesis test at the significance level and obtain a test statistic of . What is the correct conclusion?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the null hypothesis for an independent-samples t-test?
1
views
Steps in Hypothesis Testing practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations