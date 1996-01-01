Which of the following statements about Type I error is correct?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Suppose you conduct a hypothesis test and obtain a test statistic of . If you are using a significance level of and a two-tailed test, what is the most likely conclusion?
A
Accept the null hypothesis because the test statistic is positive.
B
There is not enough information to make a decision.
C
Fail to reject the null hypothesis because the test statistic is not extreme enough.
D
Reject the null hypothesis because the test statistic falls in the critical region.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the null hypothesis (H0) and the alternative hypothesis (H1) for the test. Since it is a two-tailed test, H1 typically states that the parameter is not equal to the null value.
Determine the significance level \( \alpha = 0.05 \) and understand that for a two-tailed test, this significance level is split between the two tails of the distribution, so each tail has an area of \( \frac{0.05}{2} = 0.025 \).
Find the critical values corresponding to the significance level for a two-tailed test. These critical values are the points beyond which the test statistic would lead to rejection of the null hypothesis. For example, if using a standard normal distribution, find \( z_{\alpha/2} \) such that \( P(Z > z_{\alpha/2}) = 0.025 \).
Compare the calculated test statistic (2.23) to the critical values. If the test statistic is greater than the positive critical value or less than the negative critical value, it falls in the rejection region.
Based on this comparison, conclude whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis. Since the test statistic 2.23 is likely beyond the critical value for \( \alpha = 0.05 \) in a two-tailed test, the conclusion is to reject the null hypothesis.
Watch next
Master Step 1: Write Hypotheses with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
2
views
Multiple Choice
In hypothesis testing, what are the two types of hypotheses that are formulated, and how are they related to each other?
1
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following scenarios would result in a null hypothesis and an alternative hypothesis ?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not true when testing a claim about a standard deviation or variance ()?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is NOT a condition or assumption required for the one-sample t inference for the mean of a population?
1
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements comparing one-tailed with two-tailed hypothesis tests is correct?
1
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following scenarios would result in a null hypothesis and an alternative hypothesis ?
3
views
Steps in Hypothesis Testing practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations