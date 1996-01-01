Which of the following scenarios would result in a null hypothesis and an alternative hypothesis ?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Multiple Choice
Which statement below is consistent with making a error in hypothesis testing?
A
Failing to reject the when it is actually true
B
Failing to reject the when it is actually false
C
Rejecting the when it is actually true
D
Rejecting the when it is actually false
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions of Type I and Type II errors in hypothesis testing: A Type I error occurs when we reject the null hypothesis even though it is actually true, and a Type II error occurs when we fail to reject the null hypothesis even though it is actually false.
Identify the null hypothesis (H0) and the alternative hypothesis (H1) in the context of the problem, as these form the basis for making decisions and errors.
Analyze each statement given in the problem and classify it according to the error types: For example, 'Failing to reject the null hypothesis when it is actually true' means correctly accepting H0, so no error.
Recognize that 'Rejecting the null hypothesis when it is actually true' matches the definition of a Type I error, because the null hypothesis is true but is incorrectly rejected.
Conclude that the statement consistent with making a Type I error is 'Rejecting the null hypothesis when it is actually true' based on the definitions and analysis.
