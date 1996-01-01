Which of the following statements comparing one-tailed with two-tailed hypothesis tests is correct?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the null hypothesis for an independent-samples t-test?
A
The sample means are equal:
B
The variances of the two populations are equal:
C
The means of the two populations are not equal:
D
The means of the two populations are equal:
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the null hypothesis (denoted as \(H_0\)) in an independent-samples t-test is a statement about the population parameters, not the sample statistics.
Recall that the independent-samples t-test is used to compare the means of two independent populations to see if there is evidence that they differ.
Identify that the null hypothesis typically states that there is no difference between the population means, which can be written as \(H_0: \mu_1 = \mu_2\).
Note that the alternative hypothesis (\(H_a\)) would state that the population means are not equal, i.e., \(H_a: \mu_1 \neq \mu_2\).
Recognize that statements about sample means (like \(\bar{x}_1 = \bar{x}_2\)) or population variances (like \(\sigma_1 = \sigma_2\)) are not the null hypothesis for the independent-samples t-test, although equality of variances is an assumption that may be tested separately.
