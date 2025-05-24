Table of contents
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion
4:07 minutes
Problem 7.8a
Textbook Question
Controversial Song The song “Baby It’s Cold Outside” generated much controversy because of its lyrics and tone. CBS New York conducted a survey by asking viewers to use the Internet to respond to a question asking whether that song was really too offensive to play. Among 1043 Internet users who chose to respond, 986 said that the song was not too offensive, and 57 of the respondents said that the song was too offensive.
a. Construct a 95% confidence interval estimate of the proportion of the population having the belief that the song is not too offensive.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the sample proportion (p̂) of respondents who believe the song is not too offensive. This is calculated as the number of respondents who said the song is not too offensive divided by the total number of respondents. Use the formula: , where x = 986 and n = 1043.
Step 2: Calculate the standard error (SE) of the sample proportion. The formula for the standard error is: . Substitute the value of p̂ from Step 1 and n = 1043 into this formula.
Step 3: Determine the critical value (z*) for a 95% confidence level. For a 95% confidence interval, the critical value z* is approximately 1.96. This value corresponds to the z-score that captures the middle 95% of the standard normal distribution.
Step 4: Compute the margin of error (ME) using the formula: . Use the z* value from Step 3 and the SE value from Step 2.
Step 5: Construct the confidence interval for the population proportion. The formula for the confidence interval is: . Substitute the values of p̂ from Step 1 and ME from Step 4 to find the lower and upper bounds of the confidence interval.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Confidence Interval
A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the true population parameter with a specified level of confidence, typically expressed as a percentage. For example, a 95% confidence interval suggests that if we were to take many samples and construct intervals in the same way, approximately 95% of those intervals would contain the true population proportion.
Recommended video:
06:33
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
Proportion
In statistics, a proportion is a type of ratio that represents a part of a whole. It is calculated by dividing the number of favorable outcomes by the total number of outcomes. In the context of the survey, the proportion of respondents who believe the song is not too offensive can be calculated by dividing the number of 'not too offensive' responses by the total number of respondents.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:27
Difference in Proportions: Hypothesis Tests
Sample Size and Its Impact
Sample size refers to the number of observations or responses collected in a survey or experiment. A larger sample size generally leads to more reliable estimates of population parameters and narrower confidence intervals. In this case, the sample size of 1043 respondents provides a basis for estimating the proportion of the entire population that holds a particular belief about the song.
Recommended video:
05:11
Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion
