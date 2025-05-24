Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion
4:35 minutes
Problem 7.3d
Textbook Question
Voting Survey In a survey of 1002 people, 70% said that they voted in a recent presidential election (based on data from ICR Research Group). Voting records show that 61% of eligible voters actually did vote.
d. Are the survey results consistent with the actual voter turnout of 61%? Why or why not?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Define the null hypothesis (H₀) and the alternative hypothesis (H₁). The null hypothesis assumes that the survey results are consistent with the actual voter turnout, i.e., the proportion of people who said they voted (p̂ = 0.70) is equal to the actual voter turnout (p = 0.61). The alternative hypothesis assumes that the survey results are not consistent with the actual voter turnout.
Step 2: Identify the sample size (n), the sample proportion (p̂), and the population proportion (p). Here, n = 1002, p̂ = 0.70, and p = 0.61.
Step 3: Calculate the standard error (SE) of the sample proportion using the formula: SE = sqrt((p * (1 - p)) / n). This measures the variability of the sample proportion under the assumption that the null hypothesis is true.
Step 4: Compute the z-score to determine how many standard errors the sample proportion (p̂) is away from the population proportion (p). Use the formula: z = (p̂ - p) / SE.
Step 5: Compare the calculated z-score to the critical z-value for a chosen significance level (e.g., α = 0.05). If the z-score falls outside the critical range, reject the null hypothesis and conclude that the survey results are not consistent with the actual voter turnout. Otherwise, fail to reject the null hypothesis and conclude that the survey results are consistent with the actual voter turnout.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:4m
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Survey Sampling
Survey sampling involves selecting a subset of individuals from a larger population to estimate characteristics of the whole group. In this case, the survey of 1002 people aims to infer voting behavior among the entire eligible voter population. Understanding sampling methods and biases is crucial for evaluating the reliability of survey results.
Response Bias
Response bias occurs when participants in a survey provide inaccurate or untruthful answers, often due to social desirability or misunderstanding the question. In the context of the voting survey, the discrepancy between the 70% reported voting and the 61% actual turnout may suggest that respondents over-reported their voting behavior, highlighting the importance of considering bias in survey results.
Statistical Consistency
Statistical consistency refers to the degree to which survey results align with actual data or established benchmarks. In this scenario, comparing the 70% survey result with the 61% actual voter turnout raises questions about the validity of the survey. Analyzing the consistency helps determine if the survey accurately reflects the true voting behavior of the population.
