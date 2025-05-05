Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion
6:21 minutes
Problem 7.9b
Textbook Question
Alcohol in Children’s Movies Listed below is a simple random sample of times (seconds) that animated children’s movies showed the use of alcohol (based on Data Set 20 “Alcohol and Tobacco in Movies” in Appendix B).
b. Are the requirements for constructing a 95% confidence interval estimate of the population standard deviation satisfied? If so, construct that confidence interval.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Verify the requirements for constructing a confidence interval for the population standard deviation. The requirements include: (a) the sample must be a simple random sample, and (b) the population must follow a normal distribution. Since the problem states that the sample is random, we need to check whether the data appears to be normally distributed. This can be done by creating a histogram or performing a normality test.
Step 2: Calculate the sample standard deviation (s) using the formula: s = sqrt((Σ(x_i - x̄)^2) / (n - 1)), where x_i represents each data point, x̄ is the sample mean, and n is the sample size. First, compute the sample mean (x̄) by summing all the data points and dividing by the sample size.
Step 3: Determine the degrees of freedom (df) for the chi-square distribution. The degrees of freedom are calculated as df = n - 1, where n is the sample size.
Step 4: Use the chi-square distribution to find the critical values for a 95% confidence interval. The critical values are obtained from a chi-square table or using statistical software, corresponding to the lower and upper tails of the distribution (α/2 and 1 - α/2, where α = 0.05).
Step 5: Construct the confidence interval for the population standard deviation using the formula: CI = [sqrt((df * s^2) / χ²_upper), sqrt((df * s^2) / χ²_lower)], where χ²_upper and χ²_lower are the critical values from the chi-square distribution, df is the degrees of freedom, and s is the sample standard deviation.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Confidence Interval
A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the true population parameter with a specified level of confidence, typically 95%. It provides an estimate of uncertainty around the sample mean or standard deviation, allowing researchers to infer about the population from which the sample was drawn.
Standard Deviation
Standard deviation is a measure of the amount of variation or dispersion in a set of values. A low standard deviation indicates that the values tend to be close to the mean, while a high standard deviation indicates that the values are spread out over a wider range. It is crucial for constructing confidence intervals as it reflects the variability in the data.
Simple Random Sample
A simple random sample is a subset of individuals chosen from a larger set, where each individual has an equal chance of being selected. This method helps ensure that the sample is representative of the population, which is essential for making valid inferences about the population parameters, such as the mean or standard deviation.
