Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion
Problem 6.R.21
Textbook Question
In Exercises 19–22, let p be the population proportion for the situation. (a) Find point estimates of p and q, (b) construct 90% and 95% confidence intervals for p, and (c) interpret the results of part (b) and compare the widths of the confidence intervals.
In a survey of 73,901 college graduates, 23,991 obtained a postgraduate degree. (Adapted from Gallup)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Calculate the point estimates for p and q. The population proportion p is estimated as the ratio of the number of successes (graduates with postgraduate degrees) to the total number of observations (total graduates). Use the formula p = x / n, where x = 23,991 and n = 73,901. Then, calculate q as q = 1 - p.
Step 2: Construct the 90% confidence interval for p. Use the formula for a confidence interval: CI = p ± Z * sqrt((p * q) / n), where Z is the critical value for the desired confidence level (for 90%, Z ≈ 1.645). Substitute the values of p, q, and n into the formula to calculate the margin of error and the interval.
Step 3: Construct the 95% confidence interval for p. Use the same formula as in Step 2, but with the critical value Z ≈ 1.96 for a 95% confidence level. Again, substitute the values of p, q, and n to calculate the margin of error and the interval.
Step 4: Interpret the results of the confidence intervals. Explain that the 90% confidence interval means we are 90% confident that the true population proportion p lies within the interval, and similarly, the 95% confidence interval means we are 95% confident that the true population proportion p lies within the interval.
Step 5: Compare the widths of the confidence intervals. Note that the 95% confidence interval is wider than the 90% confidence interval because a higher confidence level requires a larger margin of error to ensure the true population proportion is captured within the interval.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Point Estimate
A point estimate is a single value that serves as an approximation of a population parameter. In this context, the point estimate for the population proportion p is calculated by dividing the number of individuals with a postgraduate degree by the total number of surveyed individuals. This provides a quick snapshot of the proportion of graduates who pursued further education.
Confidence Interval
A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the true population parameter with a specified level of confidence. For example, a 90% confidence interval suggests that if we were to take many samples, approximately 90% of the calculated intervals would contain the true population proportion p. This concept is crucial for understanding the precision and reliability of the point estimate.
Width of Confidence Intervals
The width of a confidence interval reflects the level of uncertainty associated with the estimate of the population parameter. A wider interval indicates greater uncertainty, while a narrower interval suggests more precision. Comparing the widths of 90% and 95% confidence intervals helps to illustrate the trade-off between confidence level and precision, as higher confidence levels typically result in wider intervals.
