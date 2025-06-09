Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion
2:47 minutes
Problem 6.R.25a
Textbook Question
You wish to estimate, with 95% confidence, the population proportion of U.S. adults who have taken or planned to take a winter vacation in a recent year. Your estimate must be accurate within 5% of the population proportion.
a. No preliminary estimate is available. Find the minimum sample size needed.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Determine the formula for the minimum sample size needed to estimate a population proportion with a given margin of error. The formula is: , where is the z-score corresponding to the confidence level, is the estimated population proportion, and is the margin of error.
Since no preliminary estimate of the population proportion is available, use (or 0.5). This value maximizes the product , ensuring the sample size is large enough.
Identify the z-score corresponding to a 95% confidence level. For a 95% confidence level, the z-score is approximately 1.96. This value is derived from the standard normal distribution.
Set the margin of error to 0.05 (5%). This is the desired level of accuracy for the estimate.
Substitute the values into the formula: . Simplify the expression to calculate the minimum sample size needed.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Population Proportion
The population proportion refers to the fraction of a population that possesses a certain characteristic, in this case, U.S. adults who have taken or planned to take a winter vacation. It is denoted by 'p' and is crucial for estimating how widespread a behavior or opinion is within a population.
Recommended video:
05:45
Constructing Confidence Intervals for Proportions
Sample Size Calculation
Sample size calculation is a statistical method used to determine the number of observations or replicates needed to ensure that the results of a study are statistically valid. In this context, it involves using the desired confidence level and margin of error to find the minimum number of respondents required to accurately estimate the population proportion.
Recommended video:
05:11
Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion
Confidence Interval
A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the population parameter with a specified level of confidence, such as 95%. It reflects the uncertainty associated with estimating the population proportion and is influenced by the sample size and variability in the data.
Recommended video:
06:33
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
Watch next
Master Constructing Confidence Intervals for Proportions with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning