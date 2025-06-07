Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion
4:12 minutes
Problem 6.4.26
Textbook Question
Drug Concentration You are analyzing the times for the drug concentrations to peak in the patients in Exercise 14. The population standard deviation of the times for epinephrine concentrations to peak should be less than 10 minutes. Does the confidence interval you constructed for σ suggest that the variation in the times is at an acceptable level? Explain your reasoning.
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The goal is to determine if the confidence interval for the population standard deviation (σ) suggests that the variation in the times for epinephrine concentrations to peak is less than 10 minutes. This involves interpreting the confidence interval in the context of the given threshold (10 minutes).
Step 2: Recall the formula for constructing a confidence interval for the population standard deviation. The confidence interval is based on the chi-square distribution and is given by: \( \left( \sqrt{\frac{(n-1)s^2}{\chi^2_{\alpha/2}}}, \sqrt{\frac{(n-1)s^2}{\chi^2_{1-\alpha/2}}} \right) \), where \( n \) is the sample size, \( s \) is the sample standard deviation, and \( \chi^2 \) are the critical values from the chi-square distribution.
Step 3: Verify the confidence interval you constructed for \( \sigma \). Ensure that the lower and upper bounds of the interval are correctly calculated using the formula above. If the confidence interval is already provided, identify its bounds.
Step 4: Compare the confidence interval bounds to the threshold of 10 minutes. If the entire confidence interval lies below 10 minutes, it suggests that the variation in the times is at an acceptable level. If any part of the interval exceeds 10 minutes, it indicates that the variation may not be acceptable.
Step 5: Conclude your reasoning. Based on the comparison in Step 4, explain whether the confidence interval supports the claim that the population standard deviation is less than 10 minutes. Provide a clear justification for your conclusion.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Population Standard Deviation
The population standard deviation (σ) measures the dispersion of a set of values in a population. It indicates how much individual data points deviate from the mean. In this context, a standard deviation of less than 10 minutes suggests that the times for drug concentrations to peak are relatively consistent among patients, which is crucial for evaluating the effectiveness of the drug.
Calculating Standard Deviation
Confidence Interval
A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the population parameter with a specified level of confidence. In this case, the confidence interval for the population standard deviation helps determine if the observed variation in drug peak times is statistically acceptable. If the interval includes values greater than 10 minutes, it may indicate excessive variability.
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
Statistical Significance
Statistical significance refers to the likelihood that a result or relationship is caused by something other than mere random chance. In evaluating the confidence interval for the population standard deviation, determining whether the variation in peak times is statistically significant helps assess if the observed data supports the hypothesis that the drug's effect is consistent across patients.
Parameters vs. Statistics
