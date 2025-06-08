In Exercises 19–22, let p be the population proportion for the situation. (a) Find point estimates of p and q, (b) construct 90% and 95% confidence intervals for p, and (c) interpret the results of part (b) and compare the widths of the confidence intervals.

In a survey of 912 U.S. adults in Generation Z (born after 1996), 383 said they are at least somewhat likely to consider an electric vehicle for their next vehicle purchase. (Adapted from Pew Research Center)