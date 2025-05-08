Making Predictions

In Exercises 5–8, let the predictor variable x be the first variable given. Use the given data to find the regression equation and the best predicted value of the response variable. Be sure to follow the prediction procedure summarized in Figure 10-5. Use a 0.05 significance level.





Bear Measurements Head widths (in.) and weights (lb) were measured for 20 randomly selected bears (from Data Set 18 “Bear Measurements” in Appendix B). The 20 pairs of measurements yield xbar = 6.9 in., ybar = 214.3 lb, r = 0.879 P-value = 0.000 and y^ = -212 + 61.9x. Find the best predicted weight of a bear given that the bear has a head width of 6.5 in.