Robustness in Statistical Tests Robustness refers to the ability of a statistical test to remain valid under violations of its assumptions. A robust test can provide reliable results even when the data does not perfectly meet the conditions required for the test, such as normality or equal variances. This is particularly important in real-world data analysis, where ideal conditions are often not met.

t-Test for Mean (μ) The t-test is a statistical method used to determine if there is a significant difference between the means of two groups. It is considered robust because it can still yield valid results even when the data is not normally distributed, especially with larger sample sizes. This flexibility makes the t-test a popular choice in various research scenarios.