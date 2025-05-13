Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Problem 8.CQQ.1
Textbook Question
Discarded Plastic Data Set 42 “Garbage Weight” includes weights (pounds) of discarded plastic from 62 different households. Those 62 weights have a mean of 1.911 pounds and a standard deviation of 1.065 pounds. We want to use a 0.05 level of significance to test the claim that this sample is from a population with a mean less than 2.000 pounds. Identify the null hypothesis and alternative hypothesis.
