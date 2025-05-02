Table of contents
Discarded Plastic Find the test statistic used for the hypothesis test described in Exercise 1.
1
Step 1: Identify the type of hypothesis test being conducted. Determine whether it is a one-sample test, two-sample test, or another type of test (e.g., t-test, z-test, chi-square test). This information is crucial for selecting the correct test statistic formula.
Step 2: Define the null hypothesis (H₀) and the alternative hypothesis (H₁). The null hypothesis typically represents no effect or no difference, while the alternative hypothesis represents the claim being tested.
Step 3: Gather the necessary data for the test. This includes sample size (n), sample mean (x̄), population mean (μ), standard deviation (σ or s), and any other relevant parameters depending on the test type.
Step 4: Select the appropriate formula for the test statistic based on the type of test. For example, for a z-test, the formula is <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mfrac><mrow><mo>(</mo><msub><mi>x</mi><mo>¯</mo></msub><mo>-</mo><mi>μ</mi><mo>)</mo></mrow><mrow><mfrac><mi>σ</mi><msqrt><mi>n</mi></msqrt></mfrac></mrow></mfrac></math>, and for a t-test, the formula is <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mfrac><mrow><mo>(</mo><msub><mi>x</mi><mo>¯</mo></msub><mo>-</mo><mi>μ</mi><mo>)</mo></mrow><mrow><mfrac><mi>s</mi><msqrt><mi>n</mi></msqrt></mfrac></mrow></mfrac></math>. Ensure you use the correct formula for the given scenario.
Step 5: Plug the values from the data into the formula and simplify the expression to compute the test statistic. This value will be used to compare against the critical value or p-value to make a decision regarding the hypothesis.
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make decisions about a population based on sample data. It involves formulating a null hypothesis (H0) and an alternative hypothesis (H1), then using sample data to determine whether to reject H0. The process includes calculating a test statistic, which helps assess the strength of the evidence against H0.
Test Statistic
A test statistic is a standardized value that is calculated from sample data during a hypothesis test. It quantifies the difference between the observed sample statistic and the hypothesized population parameter, relative to the variability in the sample. Common test statistics include the z-score for large samples and the t-score for smaller samples, each used to determine the significance of the results.
Significance Level
The significance level, often denoted as alpha (α), is the threshold used to determine whether to reject the null hypothesis. It represents the probability of making a Type I error, which occurs when the null hypothesis is incorrectly rejected. Common significance levels are 0.05 and 0.01, indicating a 5% or 1% risk of concluding that a difference exists when there is none.
