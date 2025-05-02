Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hypothesis Testing Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make decisions about a population based on sample data. It involves formulating a null hypothesis (H0) and an alternative hypothesis (H1), then using sample data to determine whether to reject H0. The process includes calculating a test statistic, which helps assess the strength of the evidence against H0.

Test Statistic A test statistic is a standardized value that is calculated from sample data during a hypothesis test. It quantifies the difference between the observed sample statistic and the hypothesized population parameter, relative to the variability in the sample. Common test statistics include the z-score for large samples and the t-score for smaller samples, each used to determine the significance of the results.