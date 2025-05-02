Table of contents
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Problem 8.CQQ.3
Textbook Question
Discarded Plastic
What distribution is used for the hypothesis test described in Exercise 1?
For the hypothesis test described in Exercise 1, is it necessary to determine whether the 62 weights appear to be from a population having a normal distribution? Why or why not?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the type of hypothesis test being conducted in Exercise 1. Typically, this involves determining whether the test is for a mean, proportion, variance, or other statistical parameter. The type of test will dictate the distribution used (e.g., t-distribution, z-distribution, chi-square distribution).
Step 2: Determine the sample size (n = 62) and whether the population standard deviation is known. If the population standard deviation is unknown and the sample size is small (n < 30), the t-distribution is used. If the sample size is large (n ≥ 30), the Central Limit Theorem allows the use of the z-distribution, even if the population standard deviation is unknown.
Step 3: Assess whether it is necessary to check for normality. For hypothesis tests involving means, if the sample size is large (n ≥ 30), the Central Limit Theorem ensures that the sampling distribution of the sample mean is approximately normal, regardless of the population's distribution. Therefore, checking for normality is not strictly necessary in this case.
Step 4: If the sample size were small (n < 30), it would be necessary to verify that the population from which the sample is drawn is approximately normal. This can be done using graphical methods (e.g., histograms, Q-Q plots) or statistical tests for normality (e.g., Shapiro-Wilk test).
Step 5: Conclude that for this specific problem, since the sample size is 62 (which is large), it is not necessary to determine whether the weights come from a population with a normal distribution. The Central Limit Theorem justifies the use of the z-distribution for the hypothesis test.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make decisions about a population based on sample data. It involves formulating a null hypothesis (H0) and an alternative hypothesis (H1), then using sample data to determine whether to reject H0. The outcome is often assessed using a p-value, which indicates the probability of observing the sample data if H0 is true.
Normal Distribution
A normal distribution is a continuous probability distribution characterized by its bell-shaped curve, defined by its mean and standard deviation. Many statistical tests, including t-tests and ANOVA, assume that the data follows a normal distribution. If the sample size is large enough, the Central Limit Theorem suggests that the sampling distribution of the sample mean will be approximately normal, regardless of the population's distribution.
Central Limit Theorem
The Central Limit Theorem (CLT) states that the distribution of the sample mean will approach a normal distribution as the sample size increases, regardless of the original population's distribution. This theorem is crucial for hypothesis testing because it allows statisticians to make inferences about population parameters using sample statistics, especially when dealing with large samples, even if the underlying data is not normally distributed.
