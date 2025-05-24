Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
3:08 minutes
Problem 8.CQQ.4
Textbook Question
Discarded Plastic The P-value for the hypothesis test described in Exercise 1 is 0.2565.
What should be concluded about the null hypothesis?
What is the final conclusion that addresses the original claim?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the null hypothesis (H₀) and the alternative hypothesis (H₁). The null hypothesis typically represents the status quo or no effect, while the alternative hypothesis represents the claim being tested.
Recall the decision rule for hypothesis testing: Compare the P-value to the significance level (α). If the P-value ≤ α, reject the null hypothesis (H₀). If the P-value > α, fail to reject the null hypothesis (H₀).
Determine the significance level (α) for the test. If it is not explicitly provided, assume a common value such as 0.05 or 0.01.
Compare the given P-value (0.2565) to the significance level (α). Since 0.2565 is greater than typical significance levels like 0.05 or 0.01, the null hypothesis (H₀) would not be rejected.
State the final conclusion in the context of the original claim. Since the null hypothesis is not rejected, there is insufficient evidence to support the alternative hypothesis or the original claim.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Null Hypothesis
The null hypothesis is a statement that there is no effect or no difference, and it serves as the default assumption in hypothesis testing. In the context of a statistical test, it is what we seek to test against. If the evidence suggests that the null hypothesis is unlikely, we may reject it in favor of an alternative hypothesis.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:21
Step 1: Write Hypotheses
P-value
The P-value is a measure that helps determine the strength of the evidence against the null hypothesis. It represents the probability of observing the test results, or something more extreme, assuming the null hypothesis is true. A smaller P-value indicates stronger evidence against the null hypothesis, while a larger P-value suggests insufficient evidence to reject it.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:50
Step 3: Get P-Value
Statistical Significance
Statistical significance refers to the likelihood that a relationship observed in data is not due to random chance. Typically, a threshold (alpha level) is set, commonly at 0.05. If the P-value is less than this threshold, the results are considered statistically significant, leading to the rejection of the null hypothesis. In this case, a P-value of 0.2565 indicates that the results are not statistically significant.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:53
Parameters vs. Statistics
Watch next
Master Step 1: Write Hypotheses with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice