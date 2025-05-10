Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
4:37 minutes
Problem 9.3.5b
Textbook Question
In Exercises 5–16, use the listed paired sample data, and assume that the samples are simple random samples and that the differences have a distribution that is approximately normal.
Measured and Reported Weights Listed below are measured and reported weights (lb) of random female subjects (from Data Set 4 “Measured and Reported” in Appendix B).
b. Construct the confidence interval that could be used for the hypothesis test described in part (a). What feature of the confidence interval leads to the same conclusion reached in part (a)?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Calculate the differences between the paired measured and reported weights. For each pair, subtract the reported weight from the measured weight. For example, for the first pair, the difference is 147.3 - 142.
Step 2: Compute the mean of the differences. Add all the differences calculated in Step 1 and divide by the total number of pairs.
Step 3: Calculate the standard deviation of the differences. Use the formula for standard deviation: \( s = \sqrt{\frac{\sum (d_i - \bar{d})^2}{n-1}} \), where \( d_i \) are the differences, \( \bar{d} \) is the mean of the differences, and \( n \) is the number of pairs.
Step 4: Determine the margin of error for the confidence interval. Use the formula \( E = t_{\alpha/2} \cdot \frac{s}{\sqrt{n}} \), where \( t_{\alpha/2} \) is the critical t-value from the t-distribution table for the given confidence level and degrees of freedom \( n-1 \).
Step 5: Construct the confidence interval for the mean difference. The confidence interval is given by \( \bar{d} \pm E \). Interpret the confidence interval to determine whether it includes 0, which would indicate no significant difference between measured and reported weights.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Paired Sample Data
Paired sample data involves two related groups where each subject is measured twice, resulting in pairs of observations. This design is often used to compare two conditions or treatments on the same subjects, allowing for a more controlled analysis of differences. In this context, the measured weights and reported weights of the same subjects are paired, which helps in assessing the accuracy of reported weights.
Recommended video:
05:11
Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion
Confidence Interval
A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the true population parameter with a specified level of confidence, typically 95%. It provides an estimate of uncertainty around a sample mean or difference. In hypothesis testing, if the confidence interval for the difference between paired samples does not include zero, it suggests a statistically significant difference, supporting the conclusions drawn from the hypothesis test.
Recommended video:
06:33
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
Normal Distribution Assumption
The normal distribution assumption is crucial in statistics, particularly for hypothesis testing and constructing confidence intervals. It implies that the differences between paired samples should follow a bell-shaped curve, allowing for the application of parametric tests. When this assumption holds, it enhances the validity of the results, as many statistical methods rely on the properties of normality to make inferences about the population from sample data.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:47
Finding Standard Normal Probabilities using z-Table
Watch next
Master Step 1: Write Hypotheses with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice