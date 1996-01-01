In probability theory, what is the main difference between an and an ?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes a confounding variable in the context of probability and statistics?
A
A variable that is intentionally manipulated by the researcher to observe its effect on the response variable.
B
A variable that is always independent of both the explanatory and response variables.
C
A variable that is not measured in a study but influences both the explanatory and response variables, potentially leading to a false association between them.
D
A variable that is only related to the response variable and not to the explanatory variable.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a confounding variable is a third variable in a study that can affect both the explanatory (independent) variable and the response (dependent) variable.
Recognize that this variable is not controlled or measured in the study, which means its influence can create a misleading association between the explanatory and response variables.
Recall that a confounding variable can make it appear as though there is a direct relationship between the explanatory and response variables when, in fact, the relationship is influenced or caused by this hidden variable.
Note that a confounding variable is different from a variable that is intentionally manipulated (which is the explanatory variable) or one that is independent of both variables.
Therefore, the best description of a confounding variable is: a variable that is not measured in a study but influences both the explanatory and response variables, potentially leading to a false association between them.
